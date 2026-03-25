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Home / Jalandhar / 2 arrested for attempted theft at NRI house

2 arrested for attempted theft at NRI house

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:31 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Six cases have already been registered in Ambala and Panchkula against the suspects, while complaints have also been filed in Yamunanagar.. Photo for representation
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The police have arrested two individuals in connection with an attempted theft case following a prompt response to a complaint lodged by a local resident.

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SP, Phagwara, Madhvi Sharma said the complainant, Sodhi Singh, a resident of Khalwara Gate, Phagwara, stated that he looks after the property of NRI Gurmeet Singh, who is residing in England. The incident occurred when Sodhi Singh was working in nearby agricultural fields.

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He reported hearing suspicious noises from inside the locked house. Acting swiftly, he, along with his son Amritpal Singh, reached the spot and found two youths inside the premises attempting to flee after stealing items. The accused were reportedly carrying a sack filled with broken aluminium pieces, which they were trying to take away by scaling the boundary wall.

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The complainant and his son managed to apprehend both suspects on the spot and informed the police. The accused have been identified as Suraj Paswan, originally from Amritsar and currently residing in Basant Nagar, Phagwara, and Sarab, a resident of Hadiabad near Kashi Atta Chakki in Phagwara.

Police officials reached the scene promptly and took both accused into custody along with the recovered stolen material. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused were involved in other similar incidents.

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