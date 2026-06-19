2 arrested for firing at police team

A police team, on the night of June 16, allegedly came under fire from occupants of a car in Kapurthala district. The police chased the vehicle, arrested two accused and recovered a revolver, cartridges and an empty shell from their possession. A case has been registered.

Advertisement

According to a statement given by ASI Gurpreet Singh of the Jalandhar Rural Police, he was returning to Lohian Police Station along with SHO SI Sukhjinder Singh and senior constable Lovedeep Singh in a government vehicle after visiting NH Hospital, Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Around 12.05 am, occupants of a car allegedly opened fire on them with the intention of causing harm.

Advertisement

The ASI stated that after the firing, the accused attempted to flee. The police team chased the vehicle and managed to intercept it after covering some distance. During questioning, the driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered into an argument with the police personnel. He reportedly told the officers that he disliked the police and fired upon the government vehicle after noticing it. He also allegedly threatened to open fire on police personnel again and kill them.

The police identified the accused as Prabhjot Singh of Saidpur village under Talwandi Chaudhrian Police Station, and Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Tibba village, under the same police station area.

Advertisement

During the search, the police recovered a .32 bore revolver, five cartridges and one empty shell from the accused. Both men were arrested and the car allegedly used in the incident was also seized.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.