2 arrested for murder attempt

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two men on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting. Investigating officer (IO) Kulwindar Singh said the suspects have been identified as Gurbaj Singh and Gurmukh Singh of Pandori Khas village. Simaranjit Kaur — the wife of Jaswant Singh, the victim — had complained to the police that the suspects had attacked her husband on November 23, leaving him seriously injured. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC in this regard. OC
One held with banned string
Jalandhar: Cracking down on those selling a banned Chinese string in the city, the CIA Staff of the Commissionerate police today arrested one person and seized three bags containing 120 big spools of the banned Chinese string from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Subhash, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar here.
