2 arrested for snatching phone

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two persons on the charge of snatching a smartphone from a Jammu and Kashmir woman. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Sandeep, alias Gulu, and Gagan Dep, alias Ganni, both resident of Maalrri village. Ramia Varma, complained to the police that she came to pay obeisance at Dera Murad Shah on May 5 and was returning to Jalandhari Pulli bus stop with her friend when two motorcycle-borne persons snatched smartphone from her near Radha Soami Satsang Ghar. A case under Sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

One booked for assaulting man

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a man on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. The investigating officer (IO), Tirath Ram, said the accused had been identified as Munish Kumar, a resident of Singhpur Dona village. Mangi, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused attacked with a sharp weapon and seriously injured him on May 8. A case under Sections 323,324 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.