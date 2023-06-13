2 arrested for stealing bike

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Dharm Kot, Moga and Bhajan Singh, a resident of Kadiala village in Dharamkot. Kashmir Singh, a resident of Chak Chela village, complained to the police that the accused stole his motorcycle parked outside a private hospital at Shahkot on May 11. The IO said the stolen motorcycle had been recovered from the accused, who have been booked under Sections 379 (theft), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC. OC

Man steals doc’s purse, nabbed

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of stealing the purse of a doctor from the Civil Hospital, Nakodar. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Lala, a resident of Ball Nau village. Doctor Shivani Bansal, a resident of Jalandhar, complained to the police that she is posted as a medical officer in Nakodar Civil Hospital and was attending her patients on June 8. She went to the bathroom, and on coming back, she found her purse missing from an almirah which contained Rs 10,000. The IO said a case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered against the accused.