2 arrested for theft at house

Phagwara, July 20
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons and booked their accomplice for theft at a house.
Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Kumar said those arrested had been identified as Aditya Kumar, a native of Bihar and presently residing in New Vegetable Market, Sultan Pur, and Gabbar Singh of New Vegetable Market, Kapurthala. The absconding person has been identified as Raj Kumar of New Vegetable Market, Kapurthala
Prince, a resident of Uggi village, said the suspects barged into his house on July 14 and stole a laptop, two bags of wheat and taps from the washrooms.
A case has been registered. The police recovered stolen goods from their possession and impounded a motorcycle used in the crime.
