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Home / Jalandhar / 2 arrested in Mothanwal firing over extortion bid; illegal weapons seized

2 arrested in Mothanwal firing over extortion bid; illegal weapons seized

Accused demanded Rs 50 lakh from medical store owner

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 07:33 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The CIA, Kapurthala, and Sultanpur Lodhi police have arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in an extortion bid, targeting a medical store owner and firing at his residence in village Mothanwal after he failed to pay Rs 50 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Gurchet Singh, alias Cheta of Bhim Kadim, Kapurthala, who allegedly rode the motorcycle, and Mandeep Singh, alias Goli, of Chak Kotla, who opened fire. The police have also recovered two country-made .30 bore pistols and a motorcycle, allegedly used in the crime.

Addressing a news conference, SSP Gaurav Toora, along with SP (Investigation) Harinder Singh Gill and ASP Dheerendra Verma, said on Friday that on October 23, the owner of the medical store received an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh through a foreign WhatsApp number.

When the complainant failed to pay the amount, unidentified persons opened fire at his residence to intimidate him. He said an FIR was registered on October 28. The SSP further said special police teams were constituted to crack the case. With the help of technical and human intelligence, the police traced the accused and arrested both of them.

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During investigation, the police also recovered two country-made .30 bore pistols and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. The investigation revealed that Mandeep had allegedly conducted a recce and collected information about the complainant, which he shared with Yadvinder Singh of Chamba Kalan, Tarn Taran district, who is currently settled abroad.

Yadvinder had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion money. Acting on his directions, Gurchet Singh and Mandeep Singh allegedly opened fire at the complainant's residence.The SSP said the arrested accused were produced before the court and taken on five-day remand.

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