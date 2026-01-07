DT
Home / Jalandhar / 2 arrested in Phagwara, pills and heroin seized

2 arrested in Phagwara, pills and heroin seized

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:15 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Phagwara police have registered two separate cases under Sections 21, 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the arrest of two accused and the recovery of narcotic substances during routine patrol and checking operations.

Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma said here today that in the first case, a police party was conducting patrol and suspicious checking in the area while moving from Paper Chowk towards Hargobind Nagar Chowk, Urban Estate Gate and Dosanjh Road.

Near the Sinkdar Service Station, around 50 metres ahead, the police noticed a young man approaching on foot who allegedly attempted to turn back on seeing the police party. Suspecting foul play, the police apprehended him with the help of accompanying staff.

On inquiry, the accused identified himself as Vishal alias David, a resident of Mohalla Anand Nagar, Phagwara. A search resulted in the recovery of 60 orange-coloured intoxicating pills from his possession. The accused has been arrested and a case registered for further investigation.

SP Sharma told that in another incident a case was registered in Satnampura police under NDPS act. She told that the police party was on patrol duty near Chowk Pir Pranian while moving towards village Sunnra Rajputan.

During the patrol, a youth walking on foot was spotted, who reportedly panicked and attempted to flee after noticing the police. He was apprehended promptly and identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of village Sunnra Rajputan, under Satnampura police station, Phagwara. Upon search, police recovered 6 grams of heroin from his possession.

The accused has been arrested and booked under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. SP Madhvi Sharma stated that investigations in both cases are ongoing to trace the source of the recovered contraband and to identify any possible links to larger drug networks.

