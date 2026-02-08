2 arrested under NDPS Act in Kapurthala, 14 gm heroin seized
The 2 have been identified as Prince and Virinder Singh
The Kapurthala City Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after arresting two youths and seizing 14 grams of heroin from them.
According to SSP Gaurav Toora, a police patrol was heading towards Shekhupur, when near Dana Mandi they intercepted two youths riding a scooter.
The police seized the heroin from them and impounded the scooter.
The two have been identified as Prince, a resident of Ucha Dhoda locality; and Virinder Singh, a resident of Bhugui village.
