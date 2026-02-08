DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 2 arrested under NDPS Act in Kapurthala, 14 gm heroin seized

2 arrested under NDPS Act in Kapurthala, 14 gm heroin seized

The 2 have been identified as Prince and Virinder Singh

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 01:16 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

The Kapurthala City Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after arresting two youths and seizing 14 grams of heroin from them.

Advertisement

According to SSP Gaurav Toora, a police patrol was heading towards Shekhupur, when near Dana Mandi they intercepted two youths riding a scooter.

Advertisement

The police seized the heroin from them and impounded the scooter.

Advertisement

The two have been identified as Prince, a resident of Ucha Dhoda locality; and Virinder Singh, a resident of Bhugui village.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts