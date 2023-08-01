2 arrested with 20-gm heroin

Jalandhar, July 31
The Phillaur police have arrested two men and recovered 20 gm of heroin and Rs 18,000 drug money from them.
Manpreet Singh Dhillon, SP (Investigation), Jalandhar (Rural), said a team of the CIA staff during patrol on Saturday night at Ganna Pind arrested two men riding a motorbike (PB08AT-1944) on a tip-off.
Those arrested were identified as Kulveer Chand, alias Kala, a resident of Ganna Pind and Devinder, alias Teju, a resident of Alowal.
The police recovered 20 gm of heroin and Rs 18,000 drug money from the duo. A case under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Phillaur police station on Sunday. — TNS
