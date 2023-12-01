2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Jalandhar, November 30
The city police today arrested two persons with 200 grams of heroin. The suspects have been identified as Harmandeep Singh, alias Rohan (28), and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy (24), both from Amritsar.
Harman and Harpreet used to supply drugs from Amritsar to Jalandhar to earn quick money.
CIA in charge Inspector Surinder Kumar said the police laid a naka near Maqsuda Sabzi Mandi. On seeing the police, the duo tried to throw a polythene bag.
The CIA staff caught hold of them. During checking, 200 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession.
“Harmandeep, who is a drug addict, and Harpreet are known to each other,” said Inspector Surinder.
He said they brought the heroin from their accomplice in Amritsar at Rs 2,000 per gram and were planning to sell it here at Rs 2,500 per gram.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...