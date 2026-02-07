DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jalandhar / 2 arrested with capsules, heroin

2 arrested with capsules, heroin

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:02 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Image for representation. iStock.
The police arrested two persons in separate incidents under the NDPS Act during routine patrol and search operations, recovering narcotic capsules and heroin.

In the first case registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, a police party arrested Harbans Singh, alias Bansa, a resident of Mohalla Mehtabgarh in Kapurthala. The arrest was made while the police team was on patrol duty to check suspicious persons. When the police reached near Sacred Public School in Sukh Sagar Colony, a youth was seen coming on foot. On noticing the police vehicle, he allegedly became nervous, threw a transparent polythene packet from the right pocket of his pants onto the roadside and attempted to flee. He was immediately overpowered by the police team. On checking the packet, the police recovered 90 unlabelled narcotic capsules, following which the accused was taken into custody and a case was registered.

A separate case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered by a police team. The police were on patrol. Near Phagrawal Gate, a young man was spotted coming on foot. On seeing the police, he allegedly threw a polythene packet from the pocket of his pyjama onto the roadside and tried to escape but was apprehended on the spot. The accused identified himself as Kashmir Singh, alias Shera, of Hamira under Subhanpur police station. A search of the packet led to the recovery of six gram of heroin. Police officials said further investigation is underway.

