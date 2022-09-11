2 arrested with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Harbans Singh said as many as eight bottles of the illicit country-made liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sunita Rani, a resident of Kanganna. The IO said a case has been registered under the Punjab Excise Act. OC

22-yr-old migrant dies by suicide

Phagwara: A migrant youth reportedly died by suicide on Friday. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the deceased had been identified as Raju Yadav (22) of Bihar who had been living in Lohian. Vijay Kumar, a resident, told the police that the deceased had ended his life by hanging himself. The IO shared that the police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.