2 arrested with Rs 1 lakh, 255 grams of heroin

Phagwara, August 13
The police arrested two drugs smugglers and recovered 255 grams of heroin, worth Rs 1.30 crore as per the international market, and Rs 1 lakh from their possession last night.
Gurpreet Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, said a police party, headed by Sub-Inspector Amandeep Kumar, was on patrolling duty. They saw a car bearing registration number PB08CH5099 coming out from a kothi near Shri Geeta Mandir in Model Town. The police signalled the driver to stop the vehicle. However, both car occupants tried to escape after throwing two packets leaving the car behind.
However, the police party managed to nab the suspects. They have been identified as Tejbir Singh, a resident of Model Town, and Rohit Kumar, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Phagwara.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the suspects, said Gill. Further investigation was on into the matter, the police said.
