2 Bholath youths die of suspected drug overdose

Kapurthala, August 1

Two youths were found dead under mysterious circumstances under the Hamira bridge here this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bikram Singh and Satpal Singh, both residents of Raipur Peerbakshwala village, Bholath. Bikram and Satpal, who were friends and also neighbours, had left the home on a bike yesterday afternoon. Their family members had been searching for them since last evening, but to no avail. Their bike was found abandoned near the crime spot.

Witnesses said bodies were often found under the bridge as it was a den of drug peddlers. There was a possibility that the duo went there and consumed a heavy dose of drugs.

The police said there were no injury marks on their bodies. It is learnt that Bikram Singh was already enrolled with a drug de-addiction centre and was taking medicines.

SSP Rajpal S Sandhu said the exact cause of the death would be known only after the viscera report. “Postmortem has been conducted. No conclusive cause of death has emerged in the preliminary report,” he said.

Reacting to the report, Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Khaira has tweeted: “I’m shocked and saddened to state that two young boys of Raipur Peerkashwala (Bholath) died due to ‘drug overdose’. My heartfelt condolences are with their families in their hour of grief. I want to know why Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal are silent on the burning issue of unending deaths due to drugs as they had promised to end the menace within three months of coming to power.”

