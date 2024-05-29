2 bike-borne men snatch gold chain

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 28

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons snatched a gold chain from Kherra Masjid resident Harish Kumar near Basra Palace here on Monday evening. The victim tried to chase them, but the suspects managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case in this regard.

In another incident, an Activa scooter bearing the registration number PB-36K-8161 parked outside a cloth shop in Gaushala Bazar here was stolen on Monday afternoon. Vehicle owner Shikhajit told the police that he parked the scooter and went inside his shop. After a few hours, when he came out, the scooter was not there. A case has been registered by the city police in this connection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara