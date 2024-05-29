2 bike-borne men snatch gold chain

Phagwara, May 28
Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons snatched a gold chain from Kherra Masjid resident Harish Kumar near Basra Palace here on Monday evening. The victim tried to chase them, but the suspects managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case in this regard.
In another incident, an Activa scooter bearing the registration number PB-36K-8161 parked outside a cloth shop in Gaushala Bazar here was stolen on Monday afternoon. Vehicle owner Shikhajit told the police that he parked the scooter and went inside his shop. After a few hours, when he came out, the scooter was not there. A case has been registered by the city police in this connection.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...