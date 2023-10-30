2 bike-borne persons make off with Rs 1.37 lakh in heist at wine shop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

Two robbers targeted a wine shop on the 66-foot-road late Saturday night and made off with Rs 1.37 lakh. A police party of the Division No. 7 police station has initiated an investigation into the matter. The cops are checking the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the wine shop and the nearby areas.

As per Raj Kumar, an employee at the wine shop, two robbers wearing monkey caps came there on a black Splendor motorcycle. One of the robbers brandished a firearm, seized a bag containing Rs 1.37 lakh and fled from the spot.

Raj said some cash was in the bag and there was some money in the cash counter too. “The robbers first snatched the bag, picked up money from the cash counter and fled,” he said.

Investigating officer (IO) ASI Sukhdev Singh said the police were trying to identify the culprits on the basis of the CCTV camera footage. He said it seemed to be the work of some insider. He said the police had gathered strong leads in the case and soon the robbers would be arrested.

He said a preliminary probe revealed that the suspects were seen near 66-foot-road after the robbery. He said a case was registered against the unidentified suspects today and further investigation was underway.