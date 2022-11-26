2 booked for dowry demand

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The district police have booked two persons accused of dowry harassment in two separate cases. Ruchi of Ashok Nagar had lodged a complaint with the Sadar police, in which she alleged that her husband Tarun Gandhi had been demanding more from her in dowry. She also alleged that when she did not comply, he kicked her out of the house. In the second case, Ritika Pandit of Talwara, has lodged a complaint with the Talwara police against her husband Deepak Sharma. In her complaint, she alleged that her husband used to torture her over his demand for dowry. He eventually threw her out of the house when she did not comply. Further investigation is under way. OC

Women among 4 peddlers held

Garhshankar: The Garhshankar police have arrested four people, including two women, in a case registered under the NDPS Act on November 15. SI Ravinder Singh said, under a campaign launched against drug peddlers, as many as 124 residents of Denowal Khurd village were booked on November 15 on the directions of DSP Daljit Singh. The cops were conducting a check in the area when they nabbed the four suspects — Rachpal, Abhishek, Praveen and Surinder Kaur — all residents of Denowal Khurd. An interrogation of the suspects is underway. OC

FIR against 7 for murder attempt

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked seven persons on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting. Investigating officer (IO) Kulwindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Surjit Singh of Pandori Khas, his brothers Bahadar Singh and Gurmukh Singh, and Harcharrat Singh, Rannjodh Singh, Gurbaj Singh, and Jaswant Singh, all residents of Pandori Khas village. Simaranjit Kaur, the wife of Jaswant Singh, has told the police that the accused had attacked her husband on November 23, leaving him seriously injured. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC. Further investigation is under way. OC

Crushing begins in Phagwara

Phagwara: The Nakodar Cooperative Sugar Mill on Friday commenced the sugarcane crushing operation for the season, which was inaugurated by Shahkot APP leader Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan. The Phagwara Sugar Mill - now owned by the Rana Group - will begin crushing sugarcane soon. The Nakodar sugar mill is likely to receive about 17 lakh quintals of sugarcane. The crushing season had begun on November 26 last year.

Thriving on apathy