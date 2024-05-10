2 booked for duping man of Rs 12.32L on pretext of sending brother abroad

Phagwara, May 9
On a complaint lodged by Dharmendera Kumar, a resident of Gannapind village, near Phillaur, the Police have registered a case under Section 420 and 34 of the IPC against Jammu-based two travel agents on the charges of duping him of Rs 12.32 lakh on the pretext of sending his brother Mahinder Pal (42) to Germany. Those booked have been identified as Pankaj and Naresh Kumar.
The complainant’s brother breathed his last during the donkey route journey he undertook via Delhi, Russia, Belarus and Germany. The suspects were demanding Rs 4 lakh more to bring body of the deceased to Indian.
A pall of gloom descended on Mahinder’s family after they received the news of his death, who went to Germany to earn his livelihood.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...