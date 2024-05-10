2 booked for duping man of Rs 12.32L on pretext of sending brother abroad

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 9

On a complaint lodged by Dharmendera Kumar, a resident of Gannapind village, near Phillaur, the Police have registered a case under Section 420 and 34 of the IPC against Jammu-based two travel agents on the charges of duping him of Rs 12.32 lakh on the pretext of sending his brother Mahinder Pal (42) to Germany. Those booked have been identified as Pankaj and Naresh Kumar.

The complainant’s brother breathed his last during the donkey route journey he undertook via Delhi, Russia, Belarus and Germany. The suspects were demanding Rs 4 lakh more to bring body of the deceased to Indian.

A pall of gloom descended on Mahinder’s family after they received the news of his death, who went to Germany to earn his livelihood.

