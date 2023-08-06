2 booked on fraud charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 5

On a complaint lodged by Amit Kumar, a resident of Sarai Road, Phagwara, the city police have registered a case against Sukhpreet Kaur and her brother-in-law Parminder Singh on the charges of duping the complainant of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of sending his cousins to Canada.

The suspects neither send them abroad nor returned their money. The woman was married to Sukhwinder Singh in 1998. She took divorce from him in 2011.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the woman later came in contact with Amit Kumar in April 2017 and married him in 2018. She also had an extramarital affair with her former brother-in-law Parminder Singh. She left Amit’s house in 2018 on the pretext of visiting her sister in Canada.

The complainant told the police that she made a deal with him for Rs 20 lakh to send two of his cousins - Gurpreet and Kamaljit - to Canada and took Rs 2.5 lakh in advance.

The DSP said no arrest had been made so far. Further investigations were on into the case. A case under Sections 494, 420, 406 and 24 of the Immigration Act had been registered against the suspects.

#Phagwara