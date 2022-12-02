2 brothers ‘assault’ home guard in Jalandhar, held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

Acting on the complaint filed by Ravi Pal, a Home Guards volunteer, whose video of being thrashed by some unidentified persons had gone viral, the police party of Division Number 4, on Thursday arrested two brothers in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Guriqbal Singh, alias Gora and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, residents of Laddhewali here.

Police officials informed that Ravi Pal and ASI Dalbir Singh were on duty outside the emergency ward at the Civil Hospital on Monday when Guriqbal, Gurpreet and two other boys came to the hospital along with an injured person for treatment. They said the boys were forcefully trying to enter the doctor’s room, and when they were stopped by Ravi Pal, they started beating him up.

They said the other two boys involved in the case had been identified as Manjit Singh and Paramjit Singh. They were yet to be arrested.

“A case under sections 353, 186, 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, and the efforts are on to nab the absconding accused,” they added.