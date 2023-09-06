2 brothers held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

The CIA staff of the city police today nabbed two brothers and recovered 200 grams of heroin from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Barinder Kumar and Jatinder Kumar from Hoshiarpur.

According to information, a police party was on a routine checking near the Baba Budha Ji Nagar canal. The police saw a car coming from the Kapurthala side. On seeing the cops, the car occupants got scared and turned the vehicle towards the opposite direction. On suspicion, the police nabbed them and recovered 200 grams of heroin from their possession.

Police officials said the suspects were habitual offenders. Several cases were already registered against them under various sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act.

The police said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS act was registered against the suspects at the Basti Bawa Khel police station.

“Police teams were investigating from where they were procuring heroin and to whom they were going to deliver the consignment,” the police said.

