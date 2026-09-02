2 cases of online fraud registered in Hoshiarpur, police begin probe

The cyber-crime police have registered two cases of alleged online fraud involving lakhs of rupees in the district. No suspect has been named in either case so far.

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In the first case, a woman from Haibowal village in Garhshankar told the police that she was contacted through Instagram and offered a work-from-home job. The suspects initially deposited Rs 120 into her bank account and subsequently added her to a group where she was asked to complete various tasks.

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According to the complaint, the suspects subsequently managed to get Rs 1.15 lakh transferred from her account. When they demanded another Rs 80,000, she became suspicious and approached the police.

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In another case, Jeet Singh of Meghowal village told the police that he received a WhatsApp call from a person claiming to be his son Hardeep Singh’s lawyer in Spain. The caller allegedly told him that his son had met with a road accident and required Rs 2 lakh for bail.

Believing the caller, Jeet Singh transferred the amount to the account provided by him. He later contacted his son and realised that he had been duped. The police have registered both cases and started investigations.