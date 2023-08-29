2 city girls bring laurels, selected for national football c’ship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

Two players from Jalandhar have been selected for the Sub-Junior Girls’ National Football Championship that will be held in Amritsar from September 3 to 13. Both players - Seerat Kaur and Sahej Kaur Grover - are being trained under coach Lakhwinder Singh of Football Kickers Academy.

They have made it to the national championship. Prior to this, they were part of the Punjab Junior Football Team camp, which was held in Phagwara from August 17 to 26. The girls will leave for the championship on September 1.

Adampur SDM Irwin Kaur, head of Football Kickers Academy, and international player Warundeep congratulated the girls and their coach Lakhwinder Singh.

Warundeep said: “These girls are an inspiration for all other players in the academy and the region.”

While earlier talking to The Tribune, Warundeep had stated, “When I came back to Jalandhar, I found out that there was no facility for kids where they could learn this sport. I was shocked, and thus decided to dedicate my life to those who are really passionate about football.”

After having a successful career in football, Warundeep decided to give back to society and that is how Football Kickers’ Academy came into existence. The academy was started with children who were from well-off and affluent families. Later, Warundeep got to know that there was a huge talent among children who belonged to lower and middle-class families, too, but they couldn’t pay. “So, I decided to give them coaching free of cost apart from jersey, shoes, etc.,” he said.

#Football