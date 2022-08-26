2 Covid deaths, 32 cases in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, August 25
The district on Thursday reported two Covid deaths, taking the toll to 1,967. With 32 more testing positive, the Covid caseload jumped to 80,848 in the district. At least 78,645 people have recovered from infection. There are 236 active cases in the district. Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported six new cases, but no new death.
