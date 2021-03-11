2 Covid deaths, 34 cases in Jalandhar

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The district reported two Covid deaths and 34 new cases on Sunday. With this, the Covid cases jumped to 80,502. At least 78,220 people have recovered from infection in the district. There are 328 active cases in the district. The death toll has reached 1,954. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported three new Covid cases on Sunday. With this, the total caseload in the district has reached 24,312, while the death figure remained static at 595. TNS

Prez police medal for sub-inspector

Phagwara: Local CIA staff in-charge Sub-Inspector Sikandar Singh will be conferred the President’s Police Medal on the occasion of Independence Day. He had worked as SHO Kartarpur, Nakodar, Rawalpindi, Satnampura, Bilga, and as in-charge CIA staff Kapurthala, and Phagwara. He has shown excellent performance in campaigns against anti-social elements and arms and drug trafficking.