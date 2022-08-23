2 Covid deaths, 45 positive in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 22

Even as health officials are claiming that the “things are under control”, the district on Monday witnessed two Covid-related deaths and 45 fresh cases. While the Covid death toll rose to 1,963 with two more casualties, the caseload jumped to 80,769 in Jalandhar.

However, as many as 78,551 people have recovered from Covid in the district, while the number of active cases stands at 255. Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported two new cases of Covid today, taking the total number of cases to 24,361. No new death was reported in Kapurthala today.