DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 2-day JPGA kisan mela concludes

2-day JPGA kisan mela concludes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:16 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The members of Jalandhar Potato Growers Association organised a two-day kisan mela that concluded at Nakodar on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The event aimed to educate farmers on modern agriculture, horticulture, and allied activities in the cultivation of potatoes, sugarcane, groundnut, horticulture, dairy, and allied activities. The mela was inaugurated by Padma Sri Balbir Singh Seechewal. .

Advertisement

Seechewal said that while earlier contract for five years of sowing potato in an acre of land was signed for a consideration of Rs 500 only, it touched Rs 70,000 now making the farmers prosperous. The scientists including Dr Navjot Singh Brar spoke about the benefits of using modern techniques like aeroponics, net farming, polyhousing etc.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts