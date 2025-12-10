2-day JPGA kisan mela concludes

The members of Jalandhar Potato Growers Association organised a two-day kisan mela that concluded at Nakodar on Tuesday.

The event aimed to educate farmers on modern agriculture, horticulture, and allied activities in the cultivation of potatoes, sugarcane, groundnut, horticulture, dairy, and allied activities. The mela was inaugurated by Padma Sri Balbir Singh Seechewal. .

Seechewal said that while earlier contract for five years of sowing potato in an acre of land was signed for a consideration of Rs 500 only, it touched Rs 70,000 now making the farmers prosperous. The scientists including Dr Navjot Singh Brar spoke about the benefits of using modern techniques like aeroponics, net farming, polyhousing etc.