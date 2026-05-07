2 days after blast, Jalandhar schools receive threat emails

Two days after an IED blast outside the gate of the Punjab Frontiers headquarters of the Border Security Force shook Jalandhar, several schools in the city received email bomb threats on Thursday, prompting precautionary evacuations.

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The BSF Senior Secondary School, located inside the BSF complex, was evacuated before dispersal time. Parents were asked to pick up their children during the midday break, with teachers informing them that the management had directed an early closure.

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Branches of Apeejay Schools in the city also received threat emails. Parents of students in the junior wing were advised not to send their children to school, while those whose wards had already reached campus were asked to take them home.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-1) Akarshi Jain said, “Eight to nine schools in the city received email threats. We are taking all precautionary measures from our side. There is no need to panic. The police did not ask schools to evacuate campuses; they took that decision independently.”

The city has remained on high alert since the IED blast earlier this week.

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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has also been staying at his official residence in Old Baradari in Jalandhar since Wednesday evening. On Thursday, he left from there in a convoy for Adampur and Kartarpur as part of his scheduled engagements.