2 dead, 3 injured as car, truck collide in Phillaur

Phagwara, November 28
Two occupants of a car were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a tragic head-on collision between the car and a truck on the Phillaur-Nakodar road this afternoon.
The deceased women have been identified as Balbir Kaur and Harbhajan Kaur, said Phillaur SHO Surinder Kumar.
Those injured in the accident are Kulwinder Kaur, Harleen Kaur and Vijay Kumar, the driver. They were admitted to a hospital in Phillaur, but were later sent to Ludhiana for further treatment.
The cops have nabbed the truck driver, Sulkhan Singh. A case has been registered under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies of deceased have been sent for post-mortem.
