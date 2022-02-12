2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

As many as 33 new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Jalandhar today. With this, the total number of cases increased to 77,833. With two more deaths in the district, the total death count reached to 1,566. As many as 75,732 people have recovered from Covid in the district, while the number of active cases reached 535 today. Of the 20,38,087 samples collected in the district, 18,76,044 have tested negative.

Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported nine new cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 23,689. With one death reported today, the tally has risen to 579. —