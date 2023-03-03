2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 2

The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 200 grams of heroin from their possession here yesterday. According to the police, the suspects were selling drugs in the district after bringing it from the border areas.

Addressing the media, SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said they got a tip-off that the suspects were coming to Jalandhar with drugs from the border areas. After getting information, a special team of the Jalandhar rural police was sent to probe the matter in the Adampur area.

While the police party was present near a drain on the Alawalpur road near Kishangarh, they saw two persons coming on a motorcycle, bearing registration number PB46-AG-5895, from the Kartarpur side. After seeing the police, the suspects tried to flee. They threw polythene bags on the road.

On suspicion, the police nabbed the duo and searched the polythene bags. During search, the police recovered 200 grams of heroin from two bags. The suspects were identified as Jodha Singh, alias Lethu, a resident of Mehma at Chatiwind in Amritsar, and Ravidas Singh, a resident of Mehma village at Chatiwind in Amritsar. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo at the Adampur police station.

SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the suspects were been bringing heroin from border areas and selling it in Jalandhar. The police said a case of selling drugs was earlier registered against Ravidas at the C Division police station in Amritsar.