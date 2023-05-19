2 drug peddlers in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police nabbed a drug smuggler on Wednesday night and recovered 10 grams of heroin from his possession. Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the suspect had been identified as Baljinder Singh of Sohita village. The suspect was nabbed at a check-point near the Santokhpura locality in Phagwara. In another case, the police arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday night and recovered 250 intoxicating tablets from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Aman of Subhash Nagar. He was arrested near Basra Palace, Phagwara. The police have registered cases. OC

Proclaimed offender held

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past few months. Investigating officer Balvir Chand said the accused had been identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of a village under the Dharam Kot police station. The suspect was wanted in a case of illegal sand mining. OC

Man nabbed for snatching phone

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a Mehatpur resident on the charge of snatching a mobile phone. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspect had been identified as Rajan. Satish Kumar of Shahkot Mohalla complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplice had snatched his phone on the night of April 25 as he was about to close his shop. A case has been registered.