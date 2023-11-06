2 drug peddlers in police net

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Gurcharan Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Rai Pur Arayian village. SHO Jatinder Kumar said 200 grams of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh drug money were recovered from his possession. The SHO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. The car in which he was travelling with the contraband had been impounded. In another case, the police arrested a woman drug peddler, identified as Manjit Kaur, alias Manjita, a resident of Gatti Jhatta village falling under the Dharam Kot police station in Moga, and presently living at Gounsu Wal village, with 210 intoxicant tablets. OC

Woman fails to appear in court

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a woman proclaimed offender (PO) for not appearing in the court. SHO Mohinder Pal said the accused had been identified as Kamaljit Kaur, alias Rekha, a resident of Meon Wal village. The SHO said Phillaur Judicial Magistrate First Class Sukhman Deep Singh had ordered that the accused be declared a proclaimed offender in a case and should be booked under Section 174-A of the IPC. The SHO said a case had been registered and further investigation had been handed over to Assistant Sub-Inspector Kulwinder Singh. OC

Man booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a car driver on the charge of rash driving, endangering life and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Dharam Pal Singh, a resident of Sangrur district. Santokh Singh, a resident of Burj Mohamad village in Ferozepur, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his car (PB-13-BG-9435) in a negligent manner, hit his motorcycle near Kara Ram Singh village on September 14. His son Partik Singh suffered serious injuries. The IO said a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Negligent driving: driver booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer Hans Raj said the police found an unidentified body near a marriage palace on the Malsian road on November 2. The deceased was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle. The IO said a case under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe was on into the case. OC

