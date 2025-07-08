2 'drug peddlers' injured in encounter, arrested with narcotics and firearms

An early morning police encounter at Shahkot today led to the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers.

The incident occurred near the Kotli-Gujran railway underbridge, where the suspects allegedly opened fire when the police attempted to stop them during an anti-narcotic operation.

According to DIG Naveen Singla, the police received information around 4:45 am that two youths were carrying narcotics on a motorcycle from Bajwa Kalan. The information prompted immediate action by the Shahkot police and its outpost team, led by DSP Onkar Singh Brar.

The DIG said around 6:15 am, the police intercepted the suspects near the railway crossing. Instead of complying, the suspects reportedly fired at the police team, prompting the police to retaliate. Both individuals sustained gunshot injuries — one in the thigh, the other in the leg — and were taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

DIG Singla said the arrested individuals were identified as Ajay, alias Baja, a resident of Nurmahal, and Lakhwinder Singh from Lohia Khas.

The DIG said the police recovered 110 narcotic pills, two .32 caliber pistols, five cartridges and a motorcycle believed to have been used in the delivery.

The preliminary investigation revealed that both accused have a history of involvement in serious crime, including extortion and attempted murder.

According to police sources, the two were operating on the directives of gangsters based overseas — specifically Germanjit Singh and Navdeep Singh, currently believed to be residing in the United States. The police are also investigating their links with handlers in the UK.

SSP (Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk stated that the suspects had demanded a ransom from locals on instructions from these foreign-based gang leaders. Multiple criminal cases are already registered against them at police stations in Shahkot and Lohian Khas.

Police officials confirmed that the interrogation of the arrested individuals is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify the full extent of their network and prevent further drug trafficking and criminal activity in the region.

DIG Singla has commended the swift response and bravery of the police team, underscoring their commitment to curbing the drug menace and organised crime across Punjab.