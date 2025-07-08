DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / 2 'drug peddlers' injured in encounter, arrested with narcotics and firearms

2 'drug peddlers' injured in encounter, arrested with narcotics and firearms

Were operating on the directives of gangsters based in the United States
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:26 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The spot where an encounter took place.
Advertisement

An early morning police encounter at Shahkot today led to the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near the Kotli-Gujran railway underbridge, where the suspects allegedly opened fire when the police attempted to stop them during an anti-narcotic operation.

According to DIG Naveen Singla, the police received information around 4:45 am that two youths were carrying narcotics on a motorcycle from Bajwa Kalan. The information prompted immediate action by the Shahkot police and its outpost team, led by DSP Onkar Singh Brar.

Advertisement

The DIG said around 6:15 am, the police intercepted the suspects near the railway crossing. Instead of complying, the suspects reportedly fired at the police team, prompting the police to retaliate. Both individuals sustained gunshot injuries — one in the thigh, the other in the leg — and were taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

DIG Singla said the arrested individuals were identified as Ajay, alias Baja, a resident of Nurmahal, and Lakhwinder Singh from Lohia Khas.

Advertisement

The DIG said the police recovered 110 narcotic pills, two .32 caliber pistols, five cartridges and a motorcycle believed to have been used in the delivery.

The preliminary investigation revealed that both accused have a history of involvement in serious crime, including extortion and attempted murder.

According to police sources, the two were operating on the directives of gangsters based overseas — specifically Germanjit Singh and Navdeep Singh, currently believed to be residing in the United States. The police are also investigating their links with handlers in the UK.

SSP (Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk stated that the suspects had demanded a ransom from locals on instructions from these foreign-based gang leaders. Multiple criminal cases are already registered against them at police stations in Shahkot and Lohian Khas.

Police officials confirmed that the interrogation of the arrested individuals is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify the full extent of their network and prevent further drug trafficking and criminal activity in the region.

DIG Singla has commended the swift response and bravery of the police team, underscoring their commitment to curbing the drug menace and organised crime across Punjab.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts