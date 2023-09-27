2 drug peddlers land in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur (Nakodar) police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The suspect has been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Raju, a resident of Mohalla Kasba Mehat Pur. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said 4 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his possession. The IO said a case under Sections 15(a), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. In another case, the Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler who was absconding for the past four years. Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said the suspect had been identified as Baljinder Singh, a resident of Rehrrwan village. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in July 2019. OC

Army man missing, case registered

Phagwara: An Army man has been missing for the past 41 days. Investigating Officer (IO) Sukhwinder Singh said the Army man had been identified as Harman Preet Singh, a resident of Sarihn village. The IO said Harman had been serving in the Army for the past 12 years. He went to join his duty on August 15 after availing of his leave. However, he did not join the duty. A missing report has been registered in this connection. OC

SGPC member dies of cardiac arrest

Phagwara: Jathedar Sarwan Singh Kular, SGPC member and district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), died of cardiac arrest here on Tuesday night.

#Nakodar #Phagwara