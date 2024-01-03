2 foreigners held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 2

The police have arrested two foreign nationals, including a girl, and recovered 745 intoxicant tablets from their possession last night.

SP Gurpreet Singh Gill said a team of the Chiherru police nabbed a foreign national girl, Saudah Akankunda, who is presently residing in Bath Apartment, Law Gate, Miherru, and recovered 235 intoxicant tablets from her possession.

In another case, the police arrested a Nigerian drug smuggler and recovered 510 intoxicant pills from his possession last night.

The SP said the suspect, Allvan, who is presently residing in Delhi, was nabbed at a naka at the T-point near Law Gate, Miherru. The police have registered cases.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara