2 gangsters nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended two key suspects involved in the recent gang-related shooting in Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar, which resulted in the death of a Fateh gang member and injury to a bystander.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Gaurav Kapila, both with multiple criminal cases against them, were tracked to Metro Town Society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. Upon attempting to arrest them, the suspects opened fire on the police team, leading to a brief but intense encounter. Both were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident traces back to May 11 when Neeraj Kumar, alias Tinu, a 26-year-old member of the Fateh gang, was shot dead outside his residence in Babu Labh Singh Nagar. The attack, believed to be the result of the ongoing rivalry between the Fateh and Akash gangs, also injured a 65-year-old plumber Sheshnag, who was struck by a stray bullet.

An FIR was then registered at Police Station Basti Bawa Khel under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act. The subsequent encounter in Dhakoli led to the registration of another FIR at Police Station Dhakoli, Mohali.

The police recovered two pistols, three cartridges and six spent cartridges from the suspects.

Commissioner Kaur emphasized the department's commitment to curbing gang violence and ensuring public safety. "The police are continuing their investigation to dismantle the network connected to the accused", she added.