DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / 2 gangsters nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

2 gangsters nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended two key suspects involved in the recent gang-related shooting in Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar, which resulted in the death of a Fateh gang member and injury to a bystander. Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:53 AM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended two key suspects involved in the recent gang-related shooting in Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar, which resulted in the death of a Fateh gang member and injury to a bystander.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Gaurav Kapila, both with multiple criminal cases against them, were tracked to Metro Town Society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. Upon attempting to arrest them, the suspects opened fire on the police team, leading to a brief but intense encounter. Both were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident traces back to May 11 when Neeraj Kumar, alias Tinu, a 26-year-old member of the Fateh gang, was shot dead outside his residence in Babu Labh Singh Nagar. The attack, believed to be the result of the ongoing rivalry between the Fateh and Akash gangs, also injured a 65-year-old plumber Sheshnag, who was struck by a stray bullet.

Advertisement

An FIR was then registered at Police Station Basti Bawa Khel under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act. The subsequent encounter in Dhakoli led to the registration of another FIR at Police Station Dhakoli, Mohali.

The police recovered two pistols, three cartridges and six spent cartridges from the suspects.

Advertisement

Commissioner Kaur emphasized the department's commitment to curbing gang violence and ensuring public safety. "The police are continuing their investigation to dismantle the network connected to the accused", she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper