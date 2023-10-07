2 get life sentence for double murder

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur October 6

In a four-year-old double murder case, the court of District and Sessions Judge Dilbag Singh Johal has convicted two accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment. A fine of

Rs 20,000 each has also been imposed on the accused. In case of non-payment of the fine, they would have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months.

The case was registered at the Hariana police station on February 18, 2019. Resham Singh, a resident of Bassi Babu Khan village, along with Bindik Topno, had complained to the police in this regard.

In his complaint, Resham had alleged that his grandson Gulkanwal Singh, alias Suraj, and his partner Jeet, son of Bindik Topno, were killed by Lovedeep, alias Lavi, a resident of Naushehra, and Paramjeet Singh, alias Bindu, a resident of Hajipur.

He had alleged that on February 17, 2019, at 6:30 pm Lavi and Bindu took both the victims with them but after that they did not return home.

Next day, when Bindik went to Lavi’s house in Naushehra and inquired about them, the latter’s father told that his son had also not returned home since night.

While they were searching for their sons, the complainants came to know that bodies of two youths were lying at Lakkar Mandi in Naushehra. When complainants went there, they saw bodies of Jeet and Suraj that bore deep wounds on face, neck and head.

Liquor bottles and glasses were also found lying near bodies. During investigation, the police came to know that Lavi and Bindu brought the two victims with them and all four had liquor together.

During this, there was an argument between them over some issue and the accused murdered them. While hearing the case, both the accused were convicted and sentenced by the court.

#Hoshiarpur