2 held for duping man of Rs 23.70 Lakh

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two travel agents — a woman and her son — for duping a man of Rs 23.70 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amandeep Singh said the suspects were identified as Alka Khurana and her son Ishan Khurana, residents of Employees Colony, Shahkot. Paramjit Singh, a resident of Narangpur Hansi village, had complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that he paid Rs 23.70 lakh to the suspects for facilitating his migration to Canada, but he was given a fake visa and cheated. The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered against the two suspects. OC

One booked for hurting woman

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on the charge of outraging a woman's modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Manjit Ranni said that the suspect was identified as Chhinder, a resident of Nawanqila village. The victim complained to the police that the suspect outraged her modesty, twisted her arm, slapped her, and threatened her with dire consequences on Tuesday evening. The IO said a case under Sections 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. “No arrest has been made and raids are on to nab the absconding suspect,” the IO said. OC

Looting petrol station: 2 booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two unidentified persons on the charge of looting Rs 16,670 from a petrol station. Sujit Gupta, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar, complained to the police that two miscreants barged into the office of Inderjit Highway Indian Petrol Station situated at Kang Sahibu village on the Jalandhar-Nakodar road on Tuesday night and snatched Rs 16,670 from a salesman. Investigating Officer (IO) Kulwinder Singh said the police reached the spot and initiated probe after registering a case under Section 379B (snatching)) of the IPC against the unidentified suspects. The incident has created panic among residents.

