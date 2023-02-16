2 held for issuing death threats, demanding Rs 5L

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 15

Acting on a complaint filed by a city-based resident regarding getting extortion and death threats calls and messages, the city police on Wednesday arrested two persons in this connection.

Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Happy (26), a resident of Sodal road, and Parmeet Singh (30), a resident of the Industrial area here. He was currently residing in Ludhiana. The police also recovered two mobile phones from their possession.

Divulging details, DCP (Investigation), Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the police team of Division Number 2 on Tuesday received a complaint from a city-based resident, Ashish Mahajan, that he and his brother’s wife Shilpa had been receiving extortion and death threats calls and messages on their Whatsapp from an unknown number. He said the complainant informed them that the caller had demanded an extortion of Rs 5 lakh, and threatened them that if the money was not given at the earliest, they would be shot dead.

The DCP said acting swiftly, the police registered a case in this regard under Sections 384, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation. He said the teams of police party of Division Number 2 and CIA staff were formed, and after gathering more information and clues in the case, they traced the accused within a day.

He further said the accused were arrested near Jail chowk, and two mobile phones were seized from them, which were used to make threat calls. “One of the accused, namely Happy, is a habitual offender as a case under Section 381 of the IPC had already been registered against him at the Rama Mandi police station. The accused will be produced before the court tomorrow, and we will seek their remand for further investigation in the case”, he added.