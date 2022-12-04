2 held for theft

Jalandhar, December 3
The Bilga police nabbed two persons in two different theft cases. While one was nabbed with stolen motorcycles, another was nabbed in an iron bar and personal items’ theft case. Sumandeep Singh of Saghowal was arrested with two stolen motorcycles. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against him. The police also arrested Manjit Singh of Mohalla Colonia Talwan for stealing iron bars. A case regarding this was registered at the Bilga police station on October 7.
