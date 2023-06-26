2 held for villager’s murder

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara,June 25

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two accused on the charge of murdering a Kullar village resident. Station House Officer GS Nagra said the accused had been identified as Balwinder Singh and Bir Nath, both residents of the same village, but presently living in Malsian town of Shahkot.

Jagdeesh Singh, a resident of Kullar village, had complained to the police that the accused and their accomplices attacked his bother Surjit Singh with the intention to kill him on May 12 and seriously injured him who succumbed to his injuries on June 23.

The SHO said a case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341(wrongful restraint),148 and 149 (rioting) and 302 (murder), which was added later, of the IPC was registered against accused.

He said Vijay Kumar, Yograj and Arash are other accused in the case who are absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest them.