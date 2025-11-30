2 held in daylight attack on Shiv Sena leader

Phagwara police arrested two prime accused involved in the assault on Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) Punjab state vice-president Inderjit Karwal and his son Jimmy Karwal, who were attacked on November 18 in Phagwara. The shocking incident, which took place in broad daylight, sparked widespread outrage and led to a call for a Phagwara bandh demanding immediate arrests. The city observed a partial bandh the following day.

According to police sources, Inderjit Karwal and his son were intercepted by a group of assailants who launched a sudden and targeted attack using sharp-edged weapons and sticks. Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. Taking swift action, one of the accused, Kanoj, was arrested the following day and the weapon used in the incident was recovered.Two other accused identified as Tanish, alias Bhinda, and Sunil Salhotra, were also arrested. SP Madhvi Sharma said efforts were underway to identify and arrest others.

