2 held in Guru Ravidass Nagar firing incident

Jalandhar, February 8

Two men accused of opening fire at a father-son duo at Guru Ravidass Nagar in Jalandhar last night were arrested by the Jalandhar police here today. The two accused have been identified as Maqsudan resident Gora Grewal (27) and Kot Kishan Chand resident Gaurav Kapila (26). They were arrested in Jodhewal Basti, Ludhiana, and two .32 bore pistols and five live rounds were also recovered from them.

The duo, with four other accomplices, had opened fire at father-son duo Satnam Singh and Navjot Singh, on the night of February 6, in which both of them had sustained injuries.

An FIR was registered against the six persons at Division No. 1 police station in Jalandhar under Sections 307, 452, 323, 148, 149 and 506 yesterday.

The police said about a month ago, Navjot and Gora, among others, had a fight at the Maqsudan Chowk in Jalandhar.

On February 6, at about 9 pm, Gora and his aides Harminder Sandhu, Gaurav Kapira, Ranvir, German Bal and Robin had showed up at the victims’ house and barged into it. Gora fired two shots from his pistol at Satnam. His aides also injured Satnam’s son Navjot and fled the scene.

While various police teams were dispatched to nab the culprits, Gora and Gaurav were arrested on the night of February 8.

Gora and Gaurav were taken to the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar on Wednesday. A minor verbal spat ensued between the two parties at the hospital. The victim’s family, suspecting foul play, also alleged that while the accused came to the hospital walking, he was taken out in a wheelchair. They alleged that this was being done to create the impression that the accused had injuries, even though in reality, he had none. However, the Jalandhar police have rubbished these claims.