2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Our Correspondent

Tanda Urmar, March 9

The Tanda police have arrested the accused reportedly responsible for the death of a child and a young woman in an accident during a snatching incident near Pul Pukhta village.

A large quantity of narcotic substances has been seized from their possession. In a snatching incident three days ago, Gurbhej Singh (8), the son of Prabhajit Kaur, a resident of village Pul Pukhta, and Gagandeep Kaur (21) died after being run over by a tractor. Tanda DSP Kulwant Singh and Tanda SHO Malkiat Singh said the accused were arrested at a naka in the area.

The accused, identified as Simranjit Singh of Gandhuwal and Rajveer Singh Raja of Dhirowal (Sri Hargobindpur) were arrested when the police team signalled the motorcycle-borne accused to stop at a naka near the Miani Gas Agency. Instead of complying, they sped away. However, they lost the balance and ended up slamming into a tree. They got injured.

The police team arrested them and recovered 1,014 grams of intoxicating powder from their possession. The police claim that, during the interrogation, they confessed to the incident of robbery near Pul Pukhta village. The police claimed that the accused said on the day they snatched the purse from Gagandeep, a pillion-rider, and the scooter-riders tried to chase them down. The

scooter was kicked. The child and the young woman died after being run over by a tractor-trolley.

The police arrested both of them and registered a case against them and initiated further action. The police team has also recovered a stolen purse, containing cash, mobile phone and documents from the possession of the robbers. The suspects are being interrogated.