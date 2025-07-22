2 held with 1 kg heroin, 2 pistols

The police have apprehended two accused with 1 kg of heroin, 2 illegal pistols and two cartridges.
Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said the team of the CIA staff was conducting a nakabandi as part of the anti-drug drive near Boharwala Chowk, Kot Kalan.
The police apprehended a suspect and recovered 1 kg of heroin from his possession. The accused had been identified as Viney Kumar, alias Mithu, (34), of Guru Nanak Nagar, near Nagra Railway Crossing. A case has been registered against the accused.
During investigation, the involvement of another accused, Major Singh of Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel here, was revealed.
