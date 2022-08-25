2 held with 120-gm ‘ice’, 500-gm heroin

Jalandhar, August 24

The Jalandhar rural police today nabbed two drug peddlers with 120 gm of ‘ice’ (Methamphetamine) and 500 gm of heroin.

Jalandhar Rural SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Bahia said the police team led by Crime Branch ASI Nirmal Singh and the Kartarpur police nabbed two men on suspicion at a naka near the Kartapur bus stand. The duo was identified as Ajit Kumar, a resident of Kambala village in SAS Nagar, and Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Runia village in Patna (Bihar).

It’s worrying The recovery of ‘ice’ is concerning. We are investigating as to where else in the state had they supplied ‘ice’, and the areas where it was being consumed. —Sarbjit Singh Bahia, SP

The team recovered 500 gm of heroin from a bag held by Ajit Kaumr and 120 gm of ‘ice’ from Rupesh Kumar. The police said a case under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the duo at the Kartarpur police station on August 24.

SP Sarbjit Singh Bahia said a case was previously also registered against Ajit Kumar. The SP said the duo would be remanded in the police custody and further investigation had been launched into their links with peddlers. — TNS

What’s ice?

Popularly known as ‘ice’ among consumers of narcotics, methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug.