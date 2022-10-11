2 held with 19 boxes of illicit liquor

Jalandhar, october 10
The CIA Staff of the city police on Monday seized 19 boxes of illicit liquor and nabbed two smugglers. The accused have been identified as Amit Sharma (34), a resident of Phagwara, and Kishan Das (36), a resident of Qazi Mandi in Jalandhar.
As per the police, they were on a routine checking near Qazi Mandi chowk when they received a tip-off that Amit and Kishan were coming to Jalandhar from Chandigarh on their Innova car to sell liquor to their customers. “Following which, the police put up a check post in the area, and all the vehicles were being checked.
When Amit and Kishan’s car was checked, 19 boxes of Power Star 999 whiskey were recovered”, police officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP