2 held with 19 boxes of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, october 10

The CIA Staff of the city police on Monday seized 19 boxes of illicit liquor and nabbed two smugglers. The accused have been identified as Amit Sharma (34), a resident of Phagwara, and Kishan Das (36), a resident of Qazi Mandi in Jalandhar.

As per the police, they were on a routine checking near Qazi Mandi chowk when they received a tip-off that Amit and Kishan were coming to Jalandhar from Chandigarh on their Innova car to sell liquor to their customers. “Following which, the police put up a check post in the area, and all the vehicles were being checked.

When Amit and Kishan’s car was checked, 19 boxes of Power Star 999 whiskey were recovered”, police officials said.