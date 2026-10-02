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Home / Jalandhar / 2 held with 2 kg heroin, Rs 7.8 lakh drug money, pistol in Jalandhar

2 held with 2 kg heroin, Rs 7.8 lakh drug money, pistol in Jalandhar

One of the accused has three NDPS cases registered against him in Hoshiarpur in 2022, 2023 and 2025

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:01 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Special Cell of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has arrested two persons and recovered 2 kg of heroin, Rs 7.8 lakh in drug money, a .32-bore pistol and five live cartridges.

ADCP (Investigation) Dev Singh, ACP (Detective) Amarbir Singh and Special Cell in-charge Sub-Inspector Manjinder Singh said a white Hyundai i20 (bearing registration number PB-91-6313), driven by a youth coming from the Dashmesh Nagar side, was intercepted during a naka at Nakhan Wala Bagh T-point in Jalandhar.

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During search, the police recovered 1 kg of heroin and Rs 7 lakh in cash from Deepak, alias Deepu. Following the recovery, FIR No. 267 was registered under Sections 21(C), 27(A), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Bhargo Camp police station against Deepak.

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He was produced before a court and remanded to police custody. During interrogation, he disclosed the name of Sahil, a resident of Gillwali Gate, Amritsar, who is currently living near Karol Bagh in the Rama Mandi area.

Acting on the information, the police arrested Sahil and recovered 1 kg of heroin, a .32-bore pistol, five live cartridges and a Hyundai Verna car (bearing registration number PB08-FM-7999) from his possession.

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Sahil was also booked in the same case, with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act added to the charges. The police said Deepak had three NDPS cases registered against him in Hoshiarpur in 2022, 2023 and 2025. No previous criminal case was registered against Sahil.

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